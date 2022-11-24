Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 109 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

WM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.01. 1,718,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

