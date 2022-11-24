Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 576,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 2,362,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,956. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.