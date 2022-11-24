Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 125,359 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.28% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 737,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MANH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.75. 131,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,445. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

