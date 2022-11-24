Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

AMD opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

