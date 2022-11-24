Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,038,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,102,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,479,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,813,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.51. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

