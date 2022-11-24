Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

