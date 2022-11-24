Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $355,000. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.6 %

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Shares of WWW opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.