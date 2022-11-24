Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 382.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $481.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

