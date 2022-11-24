Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 24,360 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Range Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

