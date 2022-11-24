Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.49. 423,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,482. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $232.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $186.41.

