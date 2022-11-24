Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to “Sell” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

