Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.31). 41,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 190,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.28).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.42.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

