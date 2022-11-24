Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 5.5%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 287,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 144,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.77 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

