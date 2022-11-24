Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.06% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

