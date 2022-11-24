Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.