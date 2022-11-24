Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $272,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.