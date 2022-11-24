Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

VLO stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

