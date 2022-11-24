Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.