Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.4 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

HAL opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

