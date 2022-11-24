Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

AWK stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

