Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE TT opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

