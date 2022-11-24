Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 164 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $395.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.