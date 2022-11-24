Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 13.5% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ABB by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 19.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 0.9 %

ABB Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.