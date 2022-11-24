Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.25 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %
DLTR stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97.
Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
