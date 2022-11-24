Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.25 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %

DLTR stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dollar Tree

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

