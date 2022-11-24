DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 33.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.