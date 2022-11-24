DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.42.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $106.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 33.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
