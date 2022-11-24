Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 485.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 403,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of FANG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.