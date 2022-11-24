Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $51.73 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00023717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $51.73 million and $103,548.50 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00461473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00122537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00805042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00688284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00240689 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,054,665 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

