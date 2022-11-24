DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,099.43

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,099.43 ($60.30) and traded as low as GBX 4,342 ($51.34). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,380 ($51.79), with a volume of 159,312 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($88.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($68.58) to GBX 4,800 ($56.76) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.63) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,442 ($76.17).
DCC Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,684.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,094.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.94.
DCC Cuts Dividend
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.