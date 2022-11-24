DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,099.43

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,099.43 ($60.30) and traded as low as GBX 4,342 ($51.34). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,380 ($51.79), with a volume of 159,312 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($88.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($68.58) to GBX 4,800 ($56.76) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.63) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,442 ($76.17).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,684.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,094.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

