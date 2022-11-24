DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 0.7 %

DTEA opened at $0.72 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.