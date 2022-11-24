David Loren Neuhauser Sells 109,073 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 109,073 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.91), for a total value of £83,986.21 ($99,309.70).

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of JSE stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £322.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,420.00. Jadestone Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.30). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jadestone Energy

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

