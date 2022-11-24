Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.58 ($51.61) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.95. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

