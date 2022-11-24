Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Stock Price Up 50.4%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) rose 50.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,351,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Cyber Apps World Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items.

