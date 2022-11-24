CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.39 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 109,218 shares traded.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The company has a market capitalization of £30.73 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.38.

Insider Transactions at CyanConnode

In related news, insider Heather Peacock acquired 72,340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £8,680.80 ($10,264.63). In other CyanConnode news, insider John Cronin purchased 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($5,912.21).

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

