CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.25. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 17,700 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$128.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Insider Activity at CWC Energy Services

In other CWC Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,026.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,923.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

