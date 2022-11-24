CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $729.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,816.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

