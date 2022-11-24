Crypto Snack (SNACK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $423,893.49

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $423,893.49 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.31 or 0.08453877 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00478127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.29 or 0.29335061 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.