Crypto Snack Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $415,350.18 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.04 or 0.08598558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00479868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.81 or 0.29441847 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.