Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Down 7.4%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) was down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.
Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.
