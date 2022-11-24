CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 6.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

