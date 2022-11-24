Cowen Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $103.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.30.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.03 on Monday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

