Cowen Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Stock Up 19.4 %

CVNA stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 141.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana



Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.



