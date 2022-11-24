Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 422 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

