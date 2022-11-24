Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 263,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

APH opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.