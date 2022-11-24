Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

