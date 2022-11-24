Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,417 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 92,808 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 43.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.12 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.