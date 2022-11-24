Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $712,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $266.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,769 shares of company stock valued at $37,324,741. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.