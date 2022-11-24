Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE WELL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.