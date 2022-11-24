Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

