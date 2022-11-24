Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 499 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

