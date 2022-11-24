Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,158. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 143.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 77.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.